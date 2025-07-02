CTA Red Line shooting leaves man critically wounded, disrupts morning service
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a fight on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday morning, prompting a disruption in service ahead of rush hour.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on a southbound Red Line train near the Roosevelt station, according to Chicago police.
A 29-year-old man got into a fight with another person when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the thigh and buttocks, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
The suspected shooter fled the train southbound on State Street. Police said no arrests have been made.
Red Line service disrupted
For several hours, southbound Red Line trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.
The trains bypassed the downtown subway tunnel and made stops along the elevated tracks at the following stations:
- Armitage (accessible)
- Sedgwick (accessible)
- Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
- Merchandise Mart (accessible)
- Clark/lake (accessible)
- State/Lake
- Washington/Wabash (accessible)
- Adams/Wabash
- Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)
The CTA said some Red Line trains are running with residual delays after the police investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Transit Authority.