CTA Red Line shooting leaves man critically wounded, disrupts morning service

The Brief A man was critically injured in a shooting on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday during a fight near the Roosevelt station. The 29-year-old victim was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and the suspect fled the scene; no arrests have been made. The incident disrupted morning service as southbound trains were rerouted to elevated tracks for several hours.



A man was shot during a fight on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday morning, prompting a disruption in service ahead of rush hour.

CTA Red Line shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on a southbound Red Line train near the Roosevelt station, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man got into a fight with another person when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the thigh and buttocks, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspected shooter fled the train southbound on State Street. Police said no arrests have been made.

Red Line service disrupted

For several hours, southbound Red Line trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.

The trains bypassed the downtown subway tunnel and made stops along the elevated tracks at the following stations:

Armitage (accessible)

Sedgwick (accessible)

Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)

Merchandise Mart (accessible)

Clark/lake (accessible)

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash (accessible)

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

The CTA said some Red Line trains are running with residual delays after the police investigation.