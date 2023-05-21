Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man on CTA Red Line train in South Loop

A 37-year-old woman was arrested following a shooting on a CTA Red Line train in South Loop Saturday night.

Police say a 35-year-old man was riding a train when he was involved in an argument with the suspect. She allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of State Street near the Roosevelt Station.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and hip.

The offender fled from the platform and was placed into custody in the 1100 block of South Wabash.

Police recovered a firearm. Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.