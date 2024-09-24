Boy, 14, charged in 4 robberies on CTA property

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly committing four robberies on the CTA within the past month. He was charged with robbery, battery, and unlawful restraint.



A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with four robberies on the CTA over the past month.

Chicago police arrested the boy on Monday in the 100 block of East 95th Street.

He was identified as one of the individuals involved in the following robberies:

On Aug. 20, a 20-year-old man was robbed in the 200 block of West 47th Street at 10:30 p.m.

On Sept. 17, a 34-year-old man was robbed in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road at 10:20 p.m.

On Sept. 17, a man was robbed in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

On Sept. 18, a 30-year-old man was robbed in the 1200 block of North Clark Street at 12:15 a.m.

The juvenile was charged with four counts of felony robbery, four counts of aggravated battery against a transit employee, and two counts of unlawful restraint.

He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.