CTA stabbing: Train rider wounded, 1 in custody

The Brief A 31-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station early Thursday. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police arrested a suspect shortly after the attack, with charges pending.



A CTA train rider was stabbed and one person was arrested overnight in the South Loop.

The backstory:

The stabbing happened around 12:45 a.m. on a Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was riding the train when someone confronted him, pulled out a "sharp object" and cut him on the arm.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short time after the stabbing. Police said charges are pending.