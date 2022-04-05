Expand / Collapse search

CTA train operator pushed onto tracks while trying to retrieve phone at Granville Red Line station

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A CTA train operator was pushed onto the tracks while trying to retrieve a cellphone Monday night at the Granville Red Line stop in the Edgewater neighborhood on the Far North Side.

Around 8:34 p.m., the train operator was asked for help in retrieving a cellphone that fell onto the tracks, police said.

As he turned to look at the tracks, the operator was pushed from behind causing him to fall and land on the rails, according to police.

The operator was experiencing soreness throughout his body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.