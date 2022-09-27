CTA unveils new plan to help combat crime

On Tuesday, the CTA unveiled a new plan to keep a closer eye on safety in Chicago.

The transit agency has installed security camera monitors at all 146 rail stations.

The customer assistant booths at each CTA stop will have monitors showing live feeds from that station's security cameras.

Photo courtesy: CTA

The monitors are positioned so that the on-duty employee will be able to watch them from either inside or outside the booth.

The new monitors come as the CTA has seen a sharp increase in crime this year.