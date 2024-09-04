CTA worker wounded in drive-by shooting outside North Side bus terminal

A CTA worker was shot and seriously wounded outside the Howard Red Line station Tuesday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was outside on the street around 9 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots near the station at 7519 N. Paulina St., police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest and was taken by paramedics to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No one has been arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The shooting comes a day after murder charges were filed against a Chicago man who allegedly shot and killed four people on a Blue Line train on Monday.