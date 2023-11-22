CTA Yellow Line train crash: 2 more lawsuits filed after NTSB releases preliminary cause

The law firm representing victims of the Yellow Line train crash in Rogers Park last week announced two additional lawsuits against the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) on Wednesday.

Clifford Law Offices says two passengers who were injured when the train struck rail equipment in the Howard Rail Yard last Thursday have filed lawsuits claiming the train was operated negligently.

Alishan Zaidi, 19, and Zubair Hussain were the latest passengers to file suits, taking the number of lawsuit against the CTA connected to the crash up to four.

Hussain struck his head and was rendered unconscious at the scene and remained in the hospital for three days.

The Yellow Line train struck the back of a diesel-powered snow removal device, which was on the same track on Nov. 16 at 10:35 a.m.

Chicago fire officials say 23 people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging in severity. There were 38 people – 31 civilians and seven CTA workers – onboard the train at the time of the collision.

Attorneys with Clifford Law Offices filed lawsuits for two other passengers just hours after ther crash, stating the incident was "completely preventable."

Early National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reports stated that a "design flaw" may have caused the crash. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said while at the scene that the train in question was using an old braking system that was designed to stop, but it failed.

Train service on the Yellow Line remained suspended for investigation.