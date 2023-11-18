Preliminary cause of CTA Yellow Line train crash released by NTSB

New details were released Saturday afternoon about a CTA Yellow Line crash that injured dozens of people this week.

At 10:31 a.m. on Thursday, the Skokie Swift was traveling southbound and approaching its final stop when it struck the back of a diesel-powered snow removal device, which was on the same track. The orange-colored plow had also been moving, only at a much slower pace.

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department said 38 people – 31 civilians and seven Chicago Transit Authority workers – were onboard the train at the time of the collision.

Fifteen passengers declined medical treatment, while 23 others were taken to area hospitals.

According to Chicago fire officials, the victims’ conditions ranged in severity, with at least three people in critical condition; however, everyone is expected to survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Chicago just hours after the crash occurred to launch an investigation.

On Saturday, NTSB officials provided more details in their investigation, stating that the snow removal device was on the track to train employees in advance of the season. They also said the training was planned for a few days.

While investigating, officials discovered that the train struck the snow removal device going about 26.9 miles per hour.

According to preliminary information, NTSB believes the crash occurred because of a flaw in the design of the system.

The train was designed to stop within 1,780 feet. However, NTSB says the braking distance should have been longer. Officials believe they needed 2,745 feet to stop the train.

Due to multiple factors, officials say the stopping distance could be different nowadays — stating that heavier train cars and more passengers could affect the braking system.

This is all preliminary information and NTSB says it will continue to investigate the crash.