CTU, CPS reach tentative deal for HS students to return to in-person learning

The Chicago Teachers Union announced Thursday it has reached a "tentative framework" with Chicago Public Schools for high school students to return to in-person learning starting April 19.

Details of the agreement have not been shared as the CTU House of Delegates will vote on the framework at a special meeting this afternoon.

The union previously expressed concern about the safety of in-person classes and suggested their be a hybrid teaching system.

"In-person learning will resume for high school students for the first time in more than a year, and for the first time since March 2020 students in all grade levels at CPS have access to in-person learning," CPS CEO Janice Jackson said in a statement. "It is a critical milestone for our families and it’s a tremendous step forward for the academic and social-emotional well-being of our students."

This story is developing...