'Reckless plan': CTU criticizes decision to close seven Acero Charter Schools

Seven Acero Charter Schools are set to close next year following a vote by the Acero Charter School Board Wednesday night.

The board approved the closure of seven out of its 15 campuses, a move that will affect approximately 2,000 students.

The closures will begin next June.

In response, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) issued a statement, which read in part:

"The CTU unequivocally condemns this move. If Acero is allowed to move forward with this reckless plan, it will destabilize countless school communities. After committing to communicate with the union and partner to avoid school closings during negotiations over the summer, the charter management company has turned its back on its students and the entire educational community.

The proposed closures come on the heels of Chicago Public Schools CEO, Pedro Martinez, promising no school closures in the district. Additionally, due to past union negotiations, Acero has invested more than nearly any other charter network in supporting our students with disabilities, English Language Learners, and social emotional learning. This move threatens to upend and undermine all of the progress made by educators to improve student supports and educational outcomes.

This disheartening decision seems to be prioritizing disgraced former CEO Juan Rangel’s outstanding investor debts and real estate opportunities over stability and student success, similar to its past scandals."