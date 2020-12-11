CTU releases list of demands for reopening public schools

The Chicago Teachers Union released a list of demands for reopening public schools. The list focuses on three categories: safety, equity, and trust.

The union and district have been at odds for months now, trying to find an agreement on how to bring students back to the classroom.

The union demands include changes to both hybrid and remote learning, testing and vaccination protocols and lower COVID-19 test positivity rates.

CTU is proposing a three percent test positivity threshold for opening and closing schools. Right now, the city's seven day rolling average is above 13 percent.

Chicago is the nation’s third-largest school district.

On Monday, the union filed a request with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board for an injunction against Mayor Lightfoot’s school reopening date.

CTU says their demands are necessary to provide “real equity for Chicago’s public school students and the educators who serve them.”

FOX 32 has reached out to the city regarding their response to these demands.