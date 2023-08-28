Cutting-edge project underway at U of I to enhance voice recognition software

A cutting-edge project is underway at the University of Illinois to enhance voice recognition software, and they need your help.

Engineers are working to input impaired speech from individuals with disabilities into the software so that it can recognize atypical speech patterns.

Eventually, this research is going to improve talk-to-text technology or even "Hey Alexa" or "Hey Siri" commands.

Right now, the university is recruiting adults with Parkinson's disease to take part, but they have plans to include those with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and those who have suffered from a stroke later this year.

"Definitely want to be at the table with everybody else to use the technology that everyone is going to be using, or if they haven't already, want to make sure literally and figuratively that our voices are being heard," said Ethan Henderson, who is a study participant with Parkinson's disease

Check out the Speech Accessibility Project to take part.

Illinois residents are not eligible, but friends and family in other states are. Those who participate are eligible for Amazon gift cards.