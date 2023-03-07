CVS Wicker Park location closing doors for good Tuesday

The CVS store at the corner of Ashland Avenue and Division Street will be closing Tuesday.

The store is located inside the historic Home Bank and Trust company building in Wicker Park.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS pharmacy in the 700 block of North Ogden Avenue.

CVS Health announced in 2021 it will be closing approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years.

The move is a part of CVS’ strategic review of its retail business. The pharmaceutical chain said it has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business.

"Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," CVS Health President and CEO Lynch said in a statement. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence."

The company said workers affected by the closures will be offered roles in other CVS locations or different career opportunities as part of CVS’ overall workforce strategy.