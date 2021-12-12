Dad caused crash that broke his son's leg - then he dumped his son in a store and took off, police say

article

A suburban dad caused a car crash that broke his son's leg – then dumped the kid in a store and took off, police said.

The crash happened on Saturday around 5 p.m. in Joliet. Police said that Christopher Hernandez, 29, was driving drunk on Plainfield Road near Hennepin when he rear-ended another vehicle. His car and the other car skidded into two more cars.

Police said that the crash broke Hernandez's son's leg. But instead of sticking around, Hernandez allegedly grabbed the kid, carried him to a store, dumped him there and took off.

The boy was taken to the hospital by firefighters.

The other people involved in the crash were not injured.

Hernandez was located and arrested. He is charged with aggravated DUI, endangering the life of a child, failure to remain at an accident, and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS