Dakaila Lee: Missing Chicago girl, 15, last seen leaving school

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Dakaila Lee was last seen leaving school Monday on foot in the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to police. She was wearing a black coat and tan pants.

Police said Lee made statements wishing to harm herself. Lee's family is concerned that she is in need of mental health assistance.

She is described as a Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 312-746-8251.

Dakaila Lee