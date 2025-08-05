Dan Ryan Expressway crashes slow down morning traffic

The Brief A driver was hit by a passing vehicle after getting out of their car following a hit-and-run crash on I-94 near 95th Street early Tuesday morning. The driver and several others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Illinois State Police are investigating both crashes.



Two crashes early Tuesday morning caused delays on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate.

What we know:

The incident began around 1:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 95th Street when a passenger vehicle was hit by another driver who fled the scene, state police said. After that initial crash, the driver of the struck vehicle exited their car and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

Both the pedestrian and the occupants of the second vehicle involved in the secondary crash were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said.

As of 6 a.m., two left lanes remained blocked while authorities conducted an on-site investigation. Traffic backups were already forming as rush hour approached, particularly near 87th Street.

What we don't know:

Emergency responders were seen taking photos and documenting the scene.

Traffic is expected to remain slow in the area until the scene is cleared. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.