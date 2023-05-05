Man charged in Dan Ryan Expressway road rage shooting: state police

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a road rage shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway last year.

The Illinois State Police arrested Danta Johnson, 26, after a shooting on southbound I-94 near 55th Street on April 21, 2023.

ISP responded to the report and spoke with the victims who said someone in a white SUV shot at their vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Investigators used Automated License Plate Readers to identify the offender's vehicle as a 2013 Ford Edge.

On April 23, 2022, troopers located the Ford believed to be involved in the expressway shooting and attempted to stop it on southbound I-94.

A Chicago police helicopter assisted in chasing the vehicle.

Johnson fled the Ford and dropped a loaded firearm as he ran off, according to ISP. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Johnson was on probation for a previous aggravated unlawful use of weapon case. He was arrested for the probation violation, as well as an additional aggravated unlawful use of weapon charge.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Thursday the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved another charge for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Johnson is being held at the Pinkneyville Correctional Center for his probation violation.