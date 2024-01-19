Chicago man fired shots at vehicle on Dan Ryan Expressway: ISP

A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway last August.

Jalin R. Polk, 23, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Aug. 8, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to Interstate 94 northbound at 93rd Street for a report of an expressway shooting, which involved a suspect allegedly firing a weapon at another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Jalin R. Polk

The victim's vehicle was shot multiple times, but the victim was not injured.

While investigating the shooting, ISP identified the suspect as Polk.

On Thursday, ISP officers located Polk at his residence and he was taken into custody.

Polk is being held at the Cook County Jail in Maywood.