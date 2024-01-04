Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

A Chicago man was extradited from Florida to face charges in connection with a road-rage shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2022.

The shooting took place on Dec. 14, 2022, in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 71st Street, according to Illinois State Police.. The victim told police they were involved in a road rage incident with black Dodge Challenger. The victim's vehicle was shot twice in the rear passenger side door while on the expressway.

On Dec. 22, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Wilson on a charge of aggravated discharge in Cook County. Agents later obtained an arrest warrant with nationwide extradition.

The FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force found 32-year-old Darrius D. Wilson in Ruskin, Florida on Dec. 16. He was extradited by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department to Chicago where he is being held prior to his pre-trial detention hearing.