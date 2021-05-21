Dan Ryan shooting: 1 shot, 2 others wounded in crash on expressway

One person was shot and two others were injured following a shooting and crash early Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The three were traveling south on I-94 near Garfield Boulevard when someone in another car began firing about 2:10 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

Their car then crashed, state police said. The male driver was struck by gunfire and two women riding in the car suffered injuries from the crash, state police said.

All three were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Southbound lanes between Garfield and 47th Street were closed until about 3:45 a.m.