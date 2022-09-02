Danville man charged with murder following deadly Gresham shooting earlier this year
article
CHICAGO - A man from Danville, Ill. was charged for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood in March 2022.
Laquinton Walton, 28, was arrested Thursday by CPD and US Marshal Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for Tyrone Washington's murder.
Washington was killed in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street on March 6.
Walton is being charged with first-degree murder.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
No additional information is available at this time.