Darren Bailey to make major announcement on planned congressional run

Darren Bailey, currently serving in the Illinois General Assembly and previously a candidate for governor in 2022, is set to issue a significant announcement Tuesday evening.

It is widely believed that Bailey will reveal details about his planned congressional run, with the target being Downstate Republican Mike Bost.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. from Bailey's family farm.

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee issued the following statement:

"Darren Bailey moved to a downtown Chicago penthouse to get blown out by JB Pritzker, now he’s back seeking another political promotion. Mike Bost is focused on delivering conservative results for Southern Illinois and that's why voters will re-elect him."