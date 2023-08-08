Dave Matthews Band tour bus feces incident remembered 19 years later with plaque dedication

It was a stinky anniversary on Tuesday, as 19 years ago, the Dave Matthews Band tour bus dumped 800 pounds of human waste on a river cruise that was passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge.

Boat passengers on the architectural tour reported ruined clothes and several cases of illness.

The band's tour bus driver admitted to the act, paid a fine, and served a year and a half of probation.

To honor the event, the Riot Fest Historical Society dedicated a plaque on the bridge that reads in part: "No one died that day. But many wish they had."