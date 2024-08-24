Daveon Gibson remembered: Slain teen honored on 17th birthday

Daveon Gibson was honored in Miller Meadow Park on what would have been his 17th birthday on Saturday, with tributes including gym shoes, jerseys, and cupcakes bearing his name.

"Today my baby is supposed to be driving his new car. That's all he wanted for his 17th birthday was a new car," said his mother, Chevonna Myles.

Family and friends gathered to reminisce about Daveon as an infant, his 16th birthday last year following a Lil Baby concert, and, most of all, the big brother he was to his siblings.

Daveon was killed on January 31 while walking home from Senn High School.

According to police, a vehicle approached, several people got out, and started shooting in the 1200 block of West Thorndale. Police said there was some prior altercation, but did not provide specifics.

RELATED: CPS student killed, 2 others wounded in Edgewater shooting: 'No parent should have to bury their child'

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were also shot by the group but survived.

With giant inflatables, football, hoops, and prizes, kids played and danced, celebrating "Dae Dae" during the picnic.

Two juveniles, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, were charged with murder in connection with the shooting in February.

RELATED: 14-year-old, 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting near Senn High School: CPD