David Archuleta moves Chicago anchors to tears with emotional interview ahead of Market Days show

American Idol alum David Archuleta is stepping into a new chapter.

One filled with confidence, color and unapologetic self-expression.

From his upcoming Earthly Delights EP to an emotional journey of faith, identity and freedom, the singer’s story is as powerful as his voice.

Archuleta headlining Northalsted Market Days

What we know:

Archuleta, now 34, is coming to Chicago this weekend to headline Northalsted Market Days, a celebration that aligns perfectly with his current musical and personal evolution.

"I'm so excited to be one of the headliners at Market Days this weekend. It starts on Friday at five and it goes through the weekend. I'll be on Sunday performing, and I'm very excited. I'll be sharing some new music as well as some of my old music with a new little bit of flavor to it," said Archuleta.

That "flavor" includes choreography, Latin influences and a new energy that Archuleta describes as his "flirty" and "lover boy" era.

Archuleta’s new EP, Earthly Delights, drops Aug. 15 and serves as a deeply symbolic milestone in his life.

The title, he explains, reflects his break from a rigid, religious upbringing in the Mormon Church and a move toward embracing joy, sensuality and queerness.

"I grew up very, very religious, very Mormon, and I loved a lot of, I loved that part of my growing up and my community. It gave me like a sense of belonging and like a, sense of purpose to living," said Archuleta. "I left my career for two years after I released Crush and American Idol, to be a Mormon missionary and I went to Chile, and then you get back, and you're supposed to get married and have a big family and be happy, and I tried doing that, and I started realizing I think I have to come to terms that I'm queer, and it was a very strong battle and as I came to embrace myself, I realized, you know what? I think this community that I've grown to love doesn't really - is not designed for people like me. And so I left my church and I left my religion and a lot of people are like, ‘What are you doing?’ And, 'How could you do that? You're giving up your life for a bowl of porridge, the way Esau did in the Bible.' And I was like, 'You may not understand, but I know that I'm doing the best thing for me in my life.' And I... I'm learning to love myself when I always thought I needed to despise and hate myself to do the right thing."

Songs on the EP blend hints of his Honduran heritage and Afrobeat-inspired rhythms. It’s his boldest, most vibrant work yet, and his most personal.

Faith, Freedom and Coming Out

The backstory:

Archuleta's journey hasn’t been easy.

He left his faith community after struggling for years to reconcile his sexuality with his religious beliefs. After three broken engagements, countless prayers and a missionary stint in Chile, he reached a moment of clarity.

"I was 30 years old, and I was praying, like, God, I feel like... I must have done something for you to really not like me and punish me, because no matter how hard I pray, no matter how many times I try to date the right girl and get married, it seems like I can't fix myself and I don't know what more I can do to show my faith that I trust in you and I want to do what you want me to. And finally, God was just like, 'David, you need to stop asking me to change you because there's no reason for me to change you. I created you the way you're supposed to be,'" said Archuleta.

That moment became a turning point.

A Memoir and a Message

Archuleta will dive even deeper into his journey in a forthcoming memoir titled Devout, set to release in February. The book details his American Idol days, faith, multiple engagements and how he found freedom in authenticity.

Catch David Archuleta at Northalsted Market Days this Sunday and stream Earthly Delights starting August 15.

His memoir Devout hits shelves in February 2026.