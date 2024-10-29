Day of the Dead LIVE! performances come to Harold Washington Library

Traditional, colorful costumes, a beautiful backdrop and classic Mexican music are all center stage at Day of the Dead LIVE!, opening Tuesday at the Harold Washington Library Center.

Día de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday of family remembrance, comes to life in this musical theatrical performance featuring 6-foot puppets, stilt walkers, ghosts, skeletons, aerialists and dancers.

The music is performed by pianist, composer, and narrator Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner.

"I am very lucky to be surrounded by incredibly talented performers portraying such great Mexican figures, such as Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz the poet and Caesar Chavez," he said. "I’m going to be playing music of Carlos Chavez, Manuel Ponce hits that we all know, like Bésame Mucho and Guadalajara. This is a very personal show for all of us and our heritage."

The show runs through Nov. 1 in the Harold Washington Library auditorium.

For more information about the performance, visit the Chicago Public Library website.