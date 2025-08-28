D.C. mayor says Trump's crime plan is working as he eyes Chicago next

The Brief Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged Trump’s federal crime crackdown is reducing violence. Trump has threatened to send National Guard troops into Chicago, prompting backlash from Illinois leaders. Some Chicago voices, including businessman Willie Wilson, are urging Trump to follow through.



Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted this week that President Donald Trump’s controversial federal crime crackdown has led to sharp reductions in crime, just as Trump is weighing a similar move in Chicago.

What we know:

Bowser had initially warned Trump’s deployment of federal agents and National Guard troops in D.C. would be "unsettling and unprecedented." But at a Wednesday press conference, she credited the surge with driving down crime.

Citing city data, Bowser pointed to an 87% drop in carjackings during the first 20 days of the federal operation compared to last year.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city," she said. "We know that when carjackings go down, when use of [guns] goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer. So, this surge has been important to us for that reason."

Bowser also noted reductions in gun crimes, homicides and robberies, though she criticized some tactics, including masked ICE agents in neighborhoods. She stressed the city still needs more local officers, prosecutors and prevention programs.

Trump has signaled that Chicago could be next. The administration has reportedly asked Naval Station Great Lakes, north of the city, for logistical support to aid potential operations.

While no final decision has been made, the request suggests the White House is preparing to escalate federal involvement.

Chicago officials said in a Thursday online briefing they are preparing for protests and safeguarding the city.

"When it comes to the National Guard, these people work for the federal government. When we think about protocol for them, the rules of engagement are different for that of local law enforcement. What we would do is try to communicate to everyone to keep it peaceful," CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said.

The other side:

In Chicago, the idea has split leaders.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson strongly oppose the plan. Pritzker called the threat "about Donald Trump searching for any justification to deploy the military in a blue city."

Johnson argued the city is making progress, citing a 32% drop in homicides this year and the lowest April homicide numbers since 1962.

Ald. Nick Sposato, the City Council’s strongest Trump supporter, called the plan "a recipe for disaster," while former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy warned Guard troops aren’t trained for day-to-day policing.

However, businessman and former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson called for Trump to send in the Guard, citing ongoing violence on the South and West sides.

"Anybody that comes in to help save life, whether they’re Republican, Democrat … I welcome it," Wilson said.

What's next:

Federal law requires a governor to request the Guard, though the president can act in extreme situations such as insurrections. Trump has threatened to deploy troops regardless, while Pritzker and Johnson say they’ll challenge him in court.

"The City of Chicago is not calling for the occupation of our city," Johnson said. "It’s illegal and it’s unconstitutional."

Trump retorted Thursday on his Truth Social Network, "The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME, something the Democrats aren’t capable of doing."