Chicago man charged with beating man to death during Belmont Cragin robbery

A man has been charged with beating another man to death during a robbery Monday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Oscar Cruz, 43, allegedly struck a 55-year-old man several times during the course of a robbery in the 5700 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to police. The man, who has not yet been identified by the medical examiner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy released Tuesday found he died of traumatic brain injuries from an assault. His death was ruled a homicide.

Cruz was arrested around 4:49 p.m. in 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Central. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Cruz has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.