Car crashes into Chicago fire hydrant, killing 2 and injuring several more

The Brief Two people were killed and four others were injured after a car crashed into a fire hydrant near 47th and State streets late Sunday. A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was not injured, was taken into custody and charges are pending.



A man and woman were killed after being ejected from a car in a crash with a fire hydrant late Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

Deadly Chicago crash

What we know:

The crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of 47th and State streets when a gray sedan lost control and struck a fire hydrant, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another passenger, a 21-year-old woman, suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Three other passengers were injured in the crash: A 26-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl. They were all listed in either fair and good condition.

The 28-year-old man who was driving the sedan was uninjured in the crash. Police said he was taken into custody and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

The two people who died in the crash have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police have not specified which charges the driver faces.