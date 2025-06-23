Chicago police officers’ ‘reckless’ high-speed chase led to woman’s death, lawsuit alleges

The Brief The family of the woman killed when a car pursued by Chicago police crashed into her is suing the city. Karen Henry, 61, was killed when the suspect car hit her car on the city's South Side on Nov. 20, 2024. Attorneys for Henry's family argued the officers should not have engaged in their "reckless" chase of the suspect car.



The above video is from a previous report.

CHICAGO - The family of a woman killed when a car fleeing Chicago police crashed into her vehicle last year is suing the city.

On Nov. 20, 2024, Karen Henry, 61, was driving her personal car on 60th Street on the city’s South Side, crossed the intersection with State Street, and was hit by the car being pursued by police.

On Nov. 20, 2024, Karen Henry, 61, was driving her personal car on 60th Street on the city’s South Side, crossed the intersection with State Street, and was hit by the car being pursued by police. (Romanucci & Blandin, LLC )

Attorneys representing Henry’s mother, Bethel Branford, filed the lawsuit last week in Cook County Circuit Court.

The backstory:

Officers began chasing the car about a mile away for a suspected car theft near 68th Street.

Attorneys representing Henry’s family alleged that the CPD officers did not request or receive permission to chase the suspect car as required under department protocols. The chase also resulted in the suspect car hitting a CTA bus, causing injuries to nearly a dozen people.

The attorneys for Henry’s family said in a news release that her death was "the direct result of the willful and wanton conduct of the Chicago Police Officers and their reckless disregard for the safety of people in the community." They also claimed the risk of pursuing the suspect car "exceeded the benefit of apprehending the suspects."

The family of a woman who was killed when a car being chased by Chicago police officers last year crashed into her car is suing the city. On Nov. 20, 2024, Karen Henry, 61, was driving her personal car on 60th Street on the city’s South Side, crossed Expand

What they're saying:

Branford said she's been "completely devastated" by her daughter's death.

"Every day I remain completely devastated by the death of my beautiful daughter, and how senseless it was. This never, ever had to happen if the Chicago Police had used common sense to prioritize the safety of people in the community over a car chase. I pray now for accountability and that this type of tragedy never happens to another family again," said Branford, in a statement.

Attorney Antonio M. Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin, said in a statement:

"The City of Chicago continues to cause tragedies like the death of Karen Henry by recklessly engaging in high-speed chases through densely populated areas. This wholly unnecessary loss of life is that much worse because the officers involved did not even call in to request, nor did they receive permission to chase this suspect for an alleged property crime. When will it stop? We hope that this civil litigation sends a clear message to the City of Chicago that it must do better to stop this willful and wanton behavior, and that CPD must prioritize the safety of law-abiding citizens like Karen Henry."