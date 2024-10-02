Man found dead after fire reported on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was found dead when crews responded to a fire at a building Wednesday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at a building located at 2437 W. 69th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department. Fire officials said a man was dead on arrival.

Fire officials said the fatality "will not be a fire death." Chicago police have launched an investigation.

No details have been given about the victim or how the fire started.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.