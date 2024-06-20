Lombard man killed in head-on crash in Joliet

A Lombard man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in suburban Joliet.

The 72-year-old man was driving a Ford Ranger truck westbound on West Jefferson Street when he struck a Tesla 3 and Jeep Grand Cherokee that were going in the same direction, according to Joliet Police Department.

The Ford then swerved into the oncoming eastbound traffic lanes and hit a Pontiac Torren head on.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Ford to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Will County Coroner's Office.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.