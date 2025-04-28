‘Medical event’ may have led to deadly La Grange crash, police say

The Brief La Grange police are investigating whether a "medical event" may have led to a deadly car crash last week. Two people were killed in the crash, and several others were injured.



Police in suburban La Grange are investigating whether a "medical event" may have led to a multi-car crash last week that left two people dead.

The two victims Brett Lane, 51, and Melissa Lane, 49, both of Hinsdale, were killed in the crash at the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road, authorities said.

What we know:

La Grange police added that a while SUV was seen traveling at a high rate of speed while traveling northbound on Willow Springs Road and hit several cars in or near the intersection with 47th Street, including the car occupied by the victims.

Before that crash, Willow Springs police responded to a two-car crash involving the same white SUV on Willow Springs Road. At no point was the SUV involved in a police chase.

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal the identity of the driver of the white SUV pending further investigation.

It was unclear what kind of "medical event" police were looking into.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the La Grange Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 708-579-2333.