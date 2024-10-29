Semi crash in Kane County leaves driver dead, another critically injured

The Brief A collision between two semi-trucks in Dundee Township Tuesday morning left one driver dead and another critically injured. The crash occurred when one driver reportedly ran a stop sign, causing a fatal impact that ejected him from his vehicle.



The crash happened around 7:39 a.m. when the driver of a Freightliner semi, traveling eastbound on Miller Road, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign as it approached Illinois Route 31, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. A southbound Mack semi was unable to avoid the Freightliner and collided with it in the intersection.

After the crash, the Freightliner, which was hauling sand, veered off the road, rolled over and came to a stop on the north shoulder of Illinois Route 31. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the cab. Despite life-saving efforts on the scene, he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Mack semi was forced off the road into a nearby field. Its driver, a 60-year-old man from Streamwood, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, involving the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, Illinois State Police, and the Kane County Drone Unit.