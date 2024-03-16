Chicago crime: 2nd man charged in deadly South Side carjacking

Charges have been filed against a man in connection to a violent carjacking in Park Manor earlier this year.

Police say Shannant Hamilton, 30, carjacked a 45-year-old man on Jan. 28, 2024, at 3:32 a.m.

Hamilton was the second offender to be charged for the carjacking that occurred in the 500 block of East 71st Street. Darnell Ingram, 25, was arrested in February.

Police say the offenders forced the victim from his car at gunpoint and the victim was struck by a passing vehicle. He later died from his injuries.

Hamilton was arrested on Thursday in the 4600 block of South Halsted and charged with first-degree murder, two other counts of murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Ingram was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, burglary, and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card.

Hamilton was scheduled for a detention hearing on Saturday.