Death investigation launched after 1-year-old dies on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive Monday morning on Chicago’s South Side and later pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital. Police discovered the child inside a home on the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue just before 7 a.m. Area One detectives are investigating, and no further details have been released.



An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy died Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The backstory:

Police said the baby was found unresponsive just before 7 a.m. inside a residence in the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

The baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The baby has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further details were provided.