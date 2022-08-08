Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials

A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage.

Fire officials initially said the body appeared to be a male in his 40s.

However, the Chicago Police Department says the body is of a female. She was found in a garbage can partially decomposing.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.