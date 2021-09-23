Deerfield assault weapons ban heads to State Supreme Court

An ordinance banning assault weapons in suburban Deerfield has made its way to the State Supreme Court.

The village passed the ban more than three years ago.

The ban restricts firearms that village leaders define as assault weapons along with high-capacity magazines. That includes the AR-15, which has been used in mass shootings.

Lawsuits were then filed by gun rights advocates in the state's court systems.

According to gun owners, the ban is a new law that restricts ownership of a specified list of guns.

The ordinance is based on Highland Park's high-powered weapons ban, which survived a 2015 legal battle that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Illinois Supreme Court will decide if the ban can take effect.