Ex-Chicago area HS wrestling coach charged with child porn possession: records

The Brief A former volunteer wrestling coach at Deerfield High School was charged with child porn possession, jail records show. Alexander E. Cohen, 34, was charged with multiple counts and is being held in the McHenry County Jail, according to those records. District 113 confirmed Cohen served for multiple seasons as a volunteer coach at Deerfield High Schoool.



A former volunteer high school wrestling coach at Deerfield High School was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, the school district confirmed.

Alexander E. Cohen, 34, is facing multiple child pornography possession charges, according to McHenry County Jail records. He was booked into the jail last Thursday, May 8.

Alexander E. Cohen (McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Cohen had previously served as a volunteer boys wrestling coach at Deerfield High School, District 113 Superintendent Chala Holland said in a letter to parents.

Holland said the district was contacted by a reporter covering court cases in McHenry County about the charges against Cohen. She added that the district had not been contacted by police and all the information it had was from court records and media reports.

The superintendent said Cohen had served as an active volunteer coach for Deerfield High School’s boy’s wrestling team during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons and had successfully passed a criminal background check.

During the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, Cohen did not serve in a coaching capacity but was listed as a volunteer coach in the parent wrestling handbook. Since then, he was no longer listed in the handbook nor did he serve in any coaching capacity, Holland wrote.

What they're saying:

"District 113 is unaware of any allegations of criminal activity against the defendant during the time the defendant volunteered as an assistant wrestling coach," she wrote.

She added, "This is a very concerning situation. Please note that the charges are pending solely against the defendant named above and do not involve any other current or former employees or volunteers."

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Lane Linder, the district’s director of security, at llinder@dist113.org.

The public can also submit an anonymous tip through the D113 Tip Line by phone or text at 844-224-1521 or through the web portal.

What's next:

Cohen’s next court appearance is set for this Thursday, May 15.