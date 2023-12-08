Def Leppard, Journey bringing summer tour to Chicago in 2024

Two legendary rock bands are taking the stage together for one epic night in Chicago next summer.

Def Leppard and Journey announced their Summer Stadium Tour 2024 on Friday and one of their stops is at Wrigley Field.

The show is set for July 15, 2024, with a special guest – the Steve Miller Band.

Some of Def Leppard's classic hits include, "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Hysteria," "Love Bites," and more.

Many will likely recognize these top songs from Journey: "Don't Stop Believin'," "Wheel in the Sky," "Any Way You Want It," and more.

If you're a Rock Brigade Concert Club member, you'll get first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP packages on Dec. 12, starting at 10 a.m. at this link, according to tour officials.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Dec. 15.

To learn more about the show or ticketing information, visit the tour's website here.