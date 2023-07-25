Defending champions among elite field for 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced Tuesday its full elite field for the 45th running of the event.

The field includes four defending champions. Both winners in the male and female elite categories will participate.

"Chicago has been home to world records, historic debuts and has served as an introduction to runners who became legends of the sport," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "As we prepare to celebrate a landmark year in the race’s history, we anticipate historic performances that we will talk about for years to come."

Benson Kipruto of Kenya will defend his title in the men’s race. Kipruto won last year's marathon in 2:04:24, the fourth-fastest time ever in Chicago.

The women’s elite field will be led by 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Champion Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), American record holder Emily Sisson and 2023 London Marathon winner Sifan Hassan (NED).

In total, over 45,000 runners from more than 100 countries will take part in the 45th annual Chicago Marathon.

The race will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8.