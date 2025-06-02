Defense rests in murder trial of Chicago man accused of killing 11-year-old boy
CHICAGO - Prosecutors rested their case in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was protecting his mother last year.
It’s now up to Crosetti Brand, the defendant, to decide if he will testify in his own defense as he’s representing himself in the trial.
Crosetti Brand | Chicago police
The backstory:
He’s facing 17 charges stemming from the March 13, 2024, assault in which he allegedly broke into the family’s Edgewater home and attacked Perkins’ mother.
Perkins was repeatedly stabbed while trying to protect his mother during the attack, prosecutors said.
Jayden Perkins | Provided
Brand had a previous relationship with the mother, LaTerria Smith, and she was denied an emergency order of protection against Brand. He had just been released from jail on parole the day before the attack.
Perkins was a dancer and athlete and was said to be a caring classmate at school. Prosecutors said he tried to defend his mother and died a hero.