Defense rests in murder trial of Chicago man accused of killing 11-year-old boy

The Brief The defense rested in the trial for the man accused of fatally stabbing an 11-year-old boy on Chicago's North Side last year. Crosetti Brand is accused of the murder of Jayden Perkins and attacking his mother in March 2024.



Prosecutors rested their case in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was protecting his mother last year.

It’s now up to Crosetti Brand, the defendant, to decide if he will testify in his own defense as he’s representing himself in the trial.

Crosetti Brand | Chicago police

The backstory:

He’s facing 17 charges stemming from the March 13, 2024, assault in which he allegedly broke into the family’s Edgewater home and attacked Perkins’ mother.

Perkins was repeatedly stabbed while trying to protect his mother during the attack, prosecutors said.

Jayden Perkins | Provided

Brand had a previous relationship with the mother, LaTerria Smith, and she was denied an emergency order of protection against Brand. He had just been released from jail on parole the day before the attack.

Perkins was a dancer and athlete and was said to be a caring classmate at school. Prosecutors said he tried to defend his mother and died a hero.