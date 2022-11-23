Delays expected on Chicago area expressways as millions hit the road for Thanksgiving

A majority of the nearly $55 million people planning to travel this holiday week are going to be driving to their destination — even though a road trip might take longer than flying,

However, by spending the extra time driving, you could potentially save thousands of dollars as airfare reaches almost record highs.

Average gasoline prices in Chicago have fallen 20 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average has fallen over 11 cents per gallon in the last week.

With more people driving, law enforcement agencies like the Illinois State Police are warning people to leave earlier to avoid long delays.

The Illinois Tollway expects over eight-and-a-half million cars to hit the expressways in the state.

The busiest travel day is Wednesday, with nearly two million drivers predicted to be on the roads.