Metra Rock Island services shut down following derailment in Chicago

Metra Rock Island inbound and outbound trains have been halted north of 35th Street after a train derailed Monday morning in Chicago.

About 8:41 p.m., the transit agency reported inbound train #704 derailed near the LaSalle Street station, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.

The train was carrying about 600 passengers, but there were no reported injuries, according to the Chicago fire officials.

Trains behind #704 were stopped near 35th Street, where passengers were able to board the CTA Red Line train, Gillis said. CTA will honor Metra tickets for passengers boarding at the 35th Street station.

As of 10:30 a.m., Rock Island service was still not operating past 35th Street and a number of trains have been canceled.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.