Planned midday delays on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line: Tie replacement work

Commuters on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line are advised to plan ahead as the railroad has announced planned midday delays that could last through June 20th.

These delays are necessary due to ongoing tie replacement work between Barrington and Crystal Lake, which may result in delays of up to 30 minutes at times.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Metra is currently in the process of replacing approximately 116,000 ties to ensure the safety and reliability of the tracks.

More information can be found HERE.