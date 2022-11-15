Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles

article

A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.

Ofori struck several parked cars and crashed the vehicle a short time later, according to police.

He tried to run away and was taken into custody by officers in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said.

Ofori was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.