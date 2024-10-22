Delphi murder trial: Jury sees video evidence from Libby German's phone

The Brief Key evidence from Libby German's phone, including a video of the "Bridge Guy," was presented in the Delphi murder trial. The defense challenged the clarity of the grainy video, arguing it could mislead the jury. A forensic expert testified about enhancing the video and audio, which allegedly includes the voice of the suspect, Richard Allen.



The Delphi murder trial saw another day of emotional testimony on Tuesday as jurors were shown evidence retrieved from the phone of Libby German, one of the two teenagers killed in 2017.

The jury watched a longer version of the grainy video recorded by German, which prosecutors say captures the "Bridge Guy" – the man responsible for the murders.

A digital forensic expert explained how he retrieved the video from German’s phone. The clip, shown in court, is a key piece of evidence that prosecutors say links Richard Allen, who is accused of killing both German and Abby Williams, to the crime scene.

Allen’s defense team immediately objected, arguing that the poor quality of the video makes it impossible to definitively identify the man. They expressed concerns that the grainy footage could mislead jurors. Despite their objections, the judge allowed the video to be shown.

Jurors not only watched the video but also listened to enhanced audio, which experts say was improved to eliminate background noise. The forensic expert testified that in his opinion, the video contains the voice of a man saying "down the hill," a phrase prosecutors argue was spoken by Allen as he led the girls to their deaths.

Allen is facing four murder charges in connection with the deaths of German and Williams. If convicted, he could face more than 130 years in prison.