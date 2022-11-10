Delphi murders: Man accused of killing two teen girls requests public defender

New details were released Thursday in the Delphi murder case.

The man accused of killing two Indiana girls is requesting a public defender.

Richard Allen sent a letter to the Carroll County Circuit Court stating that he and his wife can no longer work because of his incarceration and threats to his wife's safety.

He said he was begging for free legal help.

Allen faces two counts of murder for Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.