Democratic push to unseat Aurora Mayor Irvin grows amid development and debt concerns

The Illinois Democratic Party has poured significant funds into the Aurora mayoral race, aiming to unseat Republican Mayor Richard Irvin.

Irvin, who ran in the 2022 Republican primary for governor, made his case for re-election Wednesday night in a campaign-style speech.

What we know:

Irvin delivered a high-energy address, touting his record.

"From the East Side to the West, from the Far South neighborhoods to the vibrant North corridor. There is evidence of a city reborn," said Irvin.

He highlighted what he called historic declines in violent crime, claiming Aurora is one of the safest cities in the country in 2024.

"Recorded just one homicide. I'll quickly resolve the domestic incident. Let me repeat just one. In the second largest city in the entire state of Illinois," Irvin said.

What they're saying:

Residents took in the fanfare, some firmly in Irvin’s camp, others uncertain.

"Development in Aurora really needs a big push. And I'm losing a little confidence in the Irvin administration," said Aurora resident Rob Hupp.

"I am going to vote full hearted for Richard Irving. Richard has been an amazing mayor as far as I'm concerned," said Jana Farmer, another Aurora resident.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger John Lash has been knocking on doors, arguing city government has gone off track. He accused Irvin of steering tens of millions in city subsidies to political allies and campaign donors.

This is all lucrative development deals for his campaign donors and politically connected few tied to City Hall, tied to his campaign that all seem to be on the inside," Lash said.

FOX 32 has reported on Irvin and the City Council’s practice of awarding millions in city subsidies to major campaign donors. That includes CI Intel, a top donor that won a zoning change to build a lucrative tower, and a politically connected development group employing Irvin’s ex-wife that secured millions to redevelop the old Copley Hospital.

Lash, a military veteran who moved to Aurora in 2008, has received major financial backing from the Illinois Democratic Party. He argues Irvin’s approach to development has left the city drowning in debt.

"We're all seeing a slight tax increase. What we're not seeing is the massive debt. The city at the end of 2020, and his budget will be $461 million in debt. That is triple what Irvin inherited when he came into office," Lash said.

What's next:

Irvin declined an interview request but has secured endorsements from both the Chicago Tribune and the Daily Herald, citing his record on economic development and public safety.